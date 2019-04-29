Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret "Jean" GRIEVE. View Sign Service Information Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Peel Chapel 2180 Hurontario Street Mississauga , ON L5B 1M8 (905)-279-7663 Obituary

GRIEVE, Margaret "Jean" (nee SIM) November 11, 1940 - April 24, 2019 Jean Grieve of Toronto, age 78, passed away on April 24, 2019, in the loving presence of her husband Barry and under the incredible care of Dr. Edward Cole and staff in the Transplant Unit at Toronto General Hospital. Born in Toronto, Jean grew up in Sundridge, Ontario, daughter of the late Jim and Margaret Sim. She attended high school there and returned to Toronto in 1959 and was employed by Dominion Stores Ltd. where she worked for over 15 years in the payroll department. The same year Jean began dating Barry and in 1963, they married. Barry was on the Etobicoke Fire Dept. until 1977. Together they raised their amazing son David, who along with daughter-in-law Kelly gave Jean three beautiful grandchildren – Kyle (Emily), Bethany and Regan. Together, Jean and Barry developed businesses that include hotel/bar and multi-residential buildings. Jean also leaves behind, her faithful brother Ian (wife Michelle), brothers-in-law Glen (Joan) and Ross (Donna) and was predeceased by brother-in-law Lorne (Carol) and sister-in-law Lorraine (Ron). Many nieces, nephews, aunts and cousins are also remembered with gratitude. Special thanks to Aunty Alma and cousin Bonnie. Jean became a Passionate Expert on how to keep a transplanted kidney alive and well. Given this gift, a stranger donating their kidney in November 1990, Jean did her part to keep it healthy and intact, which gave her an additional 29 years of life. Her strong will to live, her keen intellect and love for her family continued to motivate her until the end. Since 2007, Jean also fought cancer. She gave her all till her dying days. She was loved and respected for her dedication to family and friends. Special thanks goes out to the staff at The Village of Humber Heights who gave Jean loving and tender care over the past three years. Family and friends may visit Turner & Porter "Peel Chapel", 2180 Hurontario St., Mississauga (Hwy. 10, north of QEW), on Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Chapel. Donations to The Kidney Foundation of Canada are greatly appreciated.



