HORNAK, MARGARET H. Peacefully, on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Humber River Hospital - Keele Site, at the age of 85. Beloved wife of the late Philip. Loving mother to Phil (Maria) and Helen (Aldo D'Arpino). Cherished gramma to Steven (Eva), Laura and Gabriella and sadly missed great-gramma to Matteo, Giovanni and Valentina. The family will receive friends at the Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home 211 Langstaff Road East (west of Bayview Ave.), from 12 to 2:15 p.m., on Saturday, January 4, 2020. A mass of Christian burial will take place within the funeral home in the Chapel of St. Joseph on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. The final rite of committal and entombment will take place at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery (8361 Yonge Street, Thornhill). Online condolences and directions may be found at www.catholic-cemeteries.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 3, 2020
