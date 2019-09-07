BLACKMORE, MARGARET HAZEL Margaret, loving wife of the late Bill Blackmore (2002), died on Monday, August 26, 2019. Dearly loved mother of Keith, Jane and her husband, Frank Troller. Adored Nana of Michael and Hayley (Patrick Johnston). A cherished aunt who will be remembered with love by family. Margaret lived her life with love and kindness that she shared with family, friends and her community. We will forever be filled with gratitude for the joy she brought into our lives. A service to celebrate Margaret's life will be held at St. Paul's United Church, 200 McIntosh St., Scarborough, on Monday, September 23, 2019 at 12 noon, followed by a reception in the church hall. If desired, donations can be made to the Alzheimer Society of Toronto, the Memorial Fund of St. Paul's United Church or a charity of your choice.

