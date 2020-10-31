FORMICA, MARGARET HELEN Passed away peacefully, on Monday, October 19, 2020, with the love of her daughter Wendy (Tom Ahlin) and grandchildren Rebecca and Kevin surrounding her. Margaret was born in Nottingham, England, to Walter and Sarah Speechley, and was the youngest of seven children. She immigrated to Canada in 1959 and married the late Joseph Formica (1983). She is survived by relatives of the Formica family. She was a talented seamstress, who loved the challenges of a Sudoko or Crossword puzzle, gardening and being outdoors. She was fiercely independent, proud and a private woman who lived her life on her terms. In keeping with her wishes, there will be no funeral service. Memorial donations may be made to Acclaim Home Health, 2370 Speers Rd., Oakville, Ontario L6L 5M2, in support of their Nursing teams.



