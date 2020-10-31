1/
MARGARET HELEN FORMICA
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARGARET's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FORMICA, MARGARET HELEN Passed away peacefully, on Monday, October 19, 2020, with the love of her daughter Wendy (Tom Ahlin) and grandchildren Rebecca and Kevin surrounding her. Margaret was born in Nottingham, England, to Walter and Sarah Speechley, and was the youngest of seven children. She immigrated to Canada in 1959 and married the late Joseph Formica (1983). She is survived by relatives of the Formica family. She was a talented seamstress, who loved the challenges of a Sudoko or Crossword puzzle, gardening and being outdoors. She was fiercely independent, proud and a private woman who lived her life on her terms. In keeping with her wishes, there will be no funeral service. Memorial donations may be made to Acclaim Home Health, 2370 Speers Rd., Oakville, Ontario L6L 5M2, in support of their Nursing teams.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 31, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved