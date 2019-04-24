GODIN, MARGARET HELEN (MARGIE) June 3, 1932 - April 17, 2019 Peacefully at Villiagia In The Glebe, Ottawa on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. Margie Godin in her 87th year, beloved youngest daughter of Julia Brennan and Ike Godin. Predeceased by her sister Isobel McDonald and brother-in-law Norman McDonald and her brothers John and Frank Godin. Survived by her nieces and nephews Elizabeth Anne McDonald, John, Daniel, Suzanne and Dianne Godin. Beloved Great-Aunt to Sean McDonald and Michael McDonald-Beraskow and their families. Margie enjoyed an amazing career as a nurse at very senior levels of the Government of Ontario. She was compassionate, artistic and had a great sense of adventure. Friends are invited to visit at the Central Chapel of Hulse, Playfair and McGarry, 315 McLeod Street, Ottawa, on Friday, April 26, 2019 from 2 until 4 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Canadian Martyrs Roman Catholic Church, 100 Main Street, on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Bruyere Foundation of Elisabeth Bruyere Hospital would be appreciated by the family. Condolences/Tributes/Donations Hulse Playfair and McGarry www.hpmcgarry.ca 613-233-1143
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 24, 2019