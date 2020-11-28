GRAHAM, MARGARET HELEN (nee VALENTINE) July 8, 1936 - November 24, 2020 It is with great sadness that our family announces the passing of our mother and grandmother, Margaret Helen Graham. Margaret was born on July 8th 1936 in Toronto, Ontario to Charles James Valentine and Helen McIntosh Archibald (who came to Canada from Dundee in 1922 and 1923). Margaret grew up in Leaside alongside her sister Jeanette (MacDonald). She met her future husband Robert Norman Graham at Leaside High School and they were married in June of 1957. Margaret attended teacher's college in Hamilton but soon had a family of her own to raise with 4 children following in quick succession over a period of 5 years. She was the proud mother of: Donald Bruce Graham (Kathy) Garry Douglas Graham (Rose) Nancy Lee Graham (Dean) and Jacqueline Joan Graham (Ken). She had 7 grandchildren: Robert, David, Graham, Tyler (Samantha) Laurissa (Jeremy) Hannah and Nathaniel. She was thrilled to be able to welcome her first great-grandchild, Maeve Blakeley this July. Margaret and Bob shared a wonderful life of 57 years together working hard to build his business, supporting their family and travelling extensively to Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Hawaii. They purchased a lot and built a spectacular cottage on Canning Lake which enabled them to host great family gatherings creating many happy memories for their children and grandchildren. Margaret will be remembered for her devotion to her family and the support and interest she showed to each one of us. We will carry with us her love and respect of each other and this will be shared with the generations to come. A private family service will be held at Highland Funeral Home because of the pandemic. Margaret's family wishes to thank the staff at the Markham Stouffville Hospital for the care they provided to Mom. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to the Canadian Lung Association, Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation or Markham Stouffville Hospital.



