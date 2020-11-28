1/
MARGARET HELEN OLIVER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARGARET's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
OLIVER, MARGARET HELEN (nee PRYCE) Margaret died peacefully October 29, 2020 at The Orchards in Vineland. She had celebrated her 100th birthday there on April 10th this year. She was predeceased by sisters Gwen, Muriel and brother Morgan. Margaret worked at the United Church Observer for many years before retiring as Production Editor. After her husband Bill died, she moved to an apartment in the United Church Albright Garden's retirement community in Beamsville. She was happily active there and at Trinity United Church. In later years Margaret moved to The Orchards in Vineland where she received loving care until her death. A private family service was held November 7th in Toronto.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved