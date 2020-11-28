OLIVER, MARGARET HELEN (nee PRYCE) Margaret died peacefully October 29, 2020 at The Orchards in Vineland. She had celebrated her 100th birthday there on April 10th this year. She was predeceased by sisters Gwen, Muriel and brother Morgan. Margaret worked at the United Church Observer for many years before retiring as Production Editor. After her husband Bill died, she moved to an apartment in the United Church Albright Garden's retirement community in Beamsville. She was happily active there and at Trinity United Church. In later years Margaret moved to The Orchards in Vineland where she received loving care until her death. A private family service was held November 7th in Toronto.



