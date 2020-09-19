1/
MARGARET HELEN PRICE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARGARET's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PRICE, MARGARET HELEN Peacefully at Terrace Lodge, Aylmer, on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, Margaret Price, in her 89th year, beloved wife of the late Lee Price. Loving mother of Karen Challoner and Lance Perrin, Kimberley Challoner and Bill Richardson. Cherished grandmother of Kristen Furness and Gino Antolini, Mike Ross, Tina McCall and Jacob McCall, and Teagan Richardson. Dear sister of Matt Somerville and Bill Somerville. Private family graveside service at Laurel Hill Cemetery. Condolences for the family may be offered at www.EganFuneralHome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved