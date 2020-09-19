PRICE, MARGARET HELEN Peacefully at Terrace Lodge, Aylmer, on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, Margaret Price, in her 89th year, beloved wife of the late Lee Price. Loving mother of Karen Challoner and Lance Perrin, Kimberley Challoner and Bill Richardson. Cherished grandmother of Kristen Furness and Gino Antolini, Mike Ross, Tina McCall and Jacob McCall, and Teagan Richardson. Dear sister of Matt Somerville and Bill Somerville. Private family graveside service at Laurel Hill Cemetery. Condolences for the family may be offered at www.EganFuneralHome.com