YOUNG, MARGARET HELEN (nee FORBES) 1935 - 2020 Passed peacefully away, November 19, 2020, reuniting with her beloved husband, William; son, Joseph; and sister, Lois. Survived by her daughter, Julie; son, James; in-laws, Bonnie, Grace, and Wayne; and her four cherished grandchildren, Connor, Madison, Ava, and Benjamin. Her life, full of love, generosity, and unending gratitude, will continue to live on in our memories. A private burial ceremony for the family will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations to Diabetes Canada would be appreciated by the family.



