Margaret HODDER
HODDER, Margaret (nee BARBOUR) It is with great sadness and love that we announce the peaceful passing of our mom, Margaret Hodder, (nee Barbour) on June 29, 2020, on her 101st birthday, surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Hodder. Dear mother of Diane Marks and husband Al, Jo-Ann Vaughan and late husband Wayne, and Gary Hodder and wife Arlene. Most loved nana of Shannon, Jaime, Justin, Jessica, Jordan and Allyson. Proud great-grandmother of Tucker, Sawyer, Reid, Claire, Caiden, Aliya, Kaleb, and soon to arrive Baby Owen. Sadly missed by extended family and friends with special thanks to caregivers Tania and Judy. Following cremation, there will be a private family ceremony. Due to current covid conditions, details of her funeral and celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Donations in memory may be made to a charity of your choice.


Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
W.C. Town Funeral Chapel
110 Dundas Street East
Whitby, ON L1N 2H7
(905) 668-3410
