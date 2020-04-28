HOLDER, MARGARET "Margie" It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Margaret (Margie) Holder on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at the age of 95. Daughter of Robert Matthew MacKinnon and Katherine May McLeod. Beloved wife of Donald (predeceased) for almost 70 years. Survived by brother Wayne (Shirley) and predeceased by siblings, Robert "Bert" (Helen), Katherine "Kay", Doris "Dorie" and Muriel (John). Loving mother (Mum) of Donna, Janice (Paul), Kathy (Ajay) and Paul (Joanne). Proud grandmother (Nana) of Jamie (Anita), Alexandra "Alex", Lauren (Mort), Shannon and Sara. Cherished great-grandmother (Nana) of Anderson, Lucas, and Elena Margaret. Margie will also be deeply missed by her nieces, nephews, extended family, and many friends. Cremation has taken place with a Celebration of Life to be held in the future. Donations in memory of Margie can be made to your Local Food Bank or charity of choice. Online condolences can be made through www.glenoaks.ca
Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 28, 2020.