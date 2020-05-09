HUBAY, MARGARET (MARGE) (nee VARGA) November 18, 1931 – May 5, 2020 Margaret (Marge) Hubay, nee Varga, was born on November 18, 1931 in Montreal, Quebec. Marge was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Leslie Hubay. He worked for Bell Canada and upon retirement from Bell, Marge and Les accepted a contract to work in Saudi Arabia from 1979?1983. Although it took Marge many months to adapt to the culture, she held her head high and persevered to eventually be comfortable in her new environment. Marge and Les enjoyed travelling the world as one of the perks of working overseas. Marge (like her daughters) enjoyed jewelry shopping. When travelling in the Orient, she bought many fine treasures! Once Marge was bitten by the travel bug, she and Les did not hesitate to agree to a contract working with the Hungarian telephone company. Les was thrilled to be back in his native country and Marge became familiar with her family roots in Hungary, meeting family members she had only heard about while growing up in Montreal. Upon final retirement, Marge and Les built a summer home in Kenora, Ontario, becoming a part of the Northern Ontario community. They lived through the winter months "down South" in Guelph. Marge is survived by her daughters Nancy, Joanie (Jim Dennis) and Kathy (Peter Hayden). She was a loving and caring grandma to Kaitie (Patrick) and Ben Dennis and Dan (Lis), Gary (Lindsay) and Robert (Tara) Hayden. Marge was overjoyed to become a great?grandma to Hunter Hayden in 2017. She is also survived by her sister Helen Nagy of Montreal, her brother and sister?in?law Jim and Violet Hubay of Peterborough, Ontario. Marge will be missed by her nieces, Eileen, Susan and Jean and nephews Ken, Mark and Jim. Marge will be greatly missed by her granddog, Chelsy. Chelsy always held a very special place in Marge's heart and not to mention, her lap, providing cuddles and comfort over the past thirteen years. A Celebration of Life will be held to honor Marge in the Fall, 2020. Memorial contributions in her name would be welcome by the S.P.C.A. or Humane Society of your choice. Online condolences at www.dbburlington.ca
Published in Toronto Star on May 9, 2020.