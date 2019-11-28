OLIVER, MARGARET I. (nee HOUSTON) June 22, 1932 – November 25, 2019 Peacefully at Ajax-Pickering Hospital in her 88th year. Beloved wife of James. Predeceased by her daughter Karen, brother William and son-in-law Brian. She will be deeply missed by her children Glen (Linda), Kim, Tod (Amanda) and Sharon (David). Loving grandmother to Sarah (Chris), Jennifer (Kyle), Victoria, Matthew (Lauren), Christopher, Devon, Colin and Peyton. Survived by her brothers Alec and Sam. She will be greatly missed by her extended family members and friends. A memorial service will be held at MCEACHNIE FUNERAL HOME (28 Old Kingston Road in Ajax) 905-428-8488, on Saturday, November 30th, at 3:00 p.m. with visitation starting at 1:00 p.m. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Alzheimer Society or the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.mceachniefuneral.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 28, 2019