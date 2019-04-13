SYKES, Margaret I. (nee GALBRAITH) Passed away peacefully on April 6, 2019 at Southlake Hospital Newmarket at the age of 93. Loving wife of the late Donald for over 60 years. Dear mother to Jim (Eva) and the late Mardi (Bill) Peaks. Proud Nana of Jason (Carrie) Sykes, Kelsey Sykes (Allan Agha), and Ashley (Morgan) Richardson and Great-Grandmother of Devon, Michayla, and Haylee Sykes and Austin Richardson. Predeceased by her brothers Elwood, Gordon and Bobby Galbraith. At Margaret's request there will be no funeral service. Memorial donations to the Canadian Warplane Heritage museum in Hamilton or a charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 13, 2019