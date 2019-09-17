WILLIS, MARGARET IRENE December 9, 1923 - September 14, 2019 Predeceased by her husband of 68 years, W. Harvey Willis. Margaret stayed at home to raise their four children; Rodney, Timothy (Bente), Susan (Ralph) and Patricia. Grandmother of 10, and great-grandmother to 15 ("GG"). They were her pride and joy. She was predeceased by her twin sister, Daphne and younger sister, Georgina. Margaret was an active volunteer in the community at St. Augustine Anglican Church and Holland Bloorview for 31 years. Margaret spent her later years at Revera, enjoying new friends and an active life. The family extends a thank you to the staff of The Donway – Revera. A service will be held in The Anglican Church of St. Augustine of Canterbury, 1847 Bayview Avenue at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 21st, followed by a reception. In lieu of flowers, charitable donations to St. Augustine of Canterbury (Toronto M4G 3E4) or Temmy Latner Centre (#1001 - 555 University Avenue, Toronto, ON M5G 1W7) would be appreciated. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 17, 2019