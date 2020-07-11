CNOOP KOOPMANS, MARGARET ISABEL On July 3, 2020, Isabel Cnoop Koopmans, 90, passed away peacefully at Sunnybrook Palliative Care in Toronto. Isabel was born to the late Robert and Maggie May Keegan, August 7, 1929 in Guelph, Ontario. Predeceased by her brother (Richard), she is survived by her ever loving husband Guy, her children (David, Judy, Kerry, Shannon and Liesl), stepchildren (Michael, Debra), 18 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Isabel's legacy will live on through her passions in painting, golf, bridge and love of family. A service was held at Memory Gardens Funeral Home and Cemetery on July 8, 2020, Breslau, Ontario, where Isabel rests. Donations can be made in her memory to Sunnybrook Foundation.



