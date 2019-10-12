McBRIDE, MARGARET (PEGGY) ISABEL November 17, 1925 - October 1, 2019 Peggy passed away peacefully in her 94th year with her daughter Leah at her side on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at Dufferin Oaks Nursing Home, in Shelburne. Daughter of Marjorie Isabel (Walker) Clark and Harold John Clark. Beloved mother of Michael (Sybil), Richard and Leah (the late Ken). Predeceased by Regan, Russell, Marjorie, Kathy (and her husband John) and Peter. Grandmother of 11 (Christopher, Michael, Nichole, Philip, Jason, Trevor, Matthew, Maggie, Emma, Farrah and Hayley) and great-grandmother of 15. Sister-in-law of Lois and aunt of Murray (Debbie). Also predeceased by her husband, Edward McBride and her dear brother William Slayter Clark. Cremation has taken place and a family gathering will be organized at a later date. Grateful thanks to Dufferin Oaks and Nisbet Lodge, in Toronto, for their quality friendship and care of Peggy. Online condolences may be placed at jackandthompson funeralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 12, 2019