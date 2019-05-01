Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARGARET ISABELLE TORRANCE. View Sign Service Information Marshall Funeral Home 10366 Yonge Street Richmond Hill , ON L4C 3B8 (905)-884-1062 Obituary



TORRANCE, MARGARET ISABELLE On April 29, 2019, at Margaret Bahen Hospice, Newmarket, Ontario, Margaret (nee Kayes) passed peacefully in the company of John, her grateful husband of 49 years. Margaret was the loving and proud mother of Scott (Shannon) of Edmonton, AB, Chris (Sonya) of Keswick and Andrew of Keswick. Grandma is remembered with love and great affection by her granddaughters Taya and Lea. She is survived by her brother Allen (Margaret Anne) and niece Jennifer and nephews Benjamin and Mackenzie; and was predeceased by her parents Alfred and Marion (nee Hornshaw) Kayes. Margaret was held in high regard by everyone she influenced in her career as a public school teacher, daycare provider and adult literacy instructor. She was a wonderful support to John in the various pastoral charges in which they served together in Ontario. As well as having a beautiful voice, Margaret was a welcomed member of several English handbell choirs in the past 20 years. Her smile exuded warmth, her eyes were a window on a soul of compassion, she had the most comforting hugs and her last full sentence summed up her life: "I love you too." Relatives and friends are invited to call at THE MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, 10366 Yonge St., Richmond Hill, on Friday, May 3rd from 2:00 - 4:00 and 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held at Yorkminster Park Baptist Church, 1585 Yonge St., Toronto, on Saturday, May 4th at 2:00 p.m., with visitation to commence at 1:00 p.m. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to Yorkminster Park Baptist Church Women or Margaret Bahen Hospice, 653 Queen St., Newmarket. Friends may send condolences to Margaret's family by visiting marshallfuneralhome.com Published in the Toronto Star on May 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

