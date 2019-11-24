Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARGARET ISOBEL BEASLEY. View Sign Service Information McKinlay Funeral Home 459 St. Clair Street Chatham , ON N7L 3K6 (519)-351-2040 Obituary



BEASLEY, MARGARET ISOBEL Born in Toronto on July 31, 1917, Margaret Isobel Beasley passed peacefully into eternity in Chatham, ON, on November 20, 2019. Margie, as she was lovingly known by her family, was a quiet woman of great strength, who enjoyed a wide variety of interests and activities. Following her retirement from Imperial Life in 1979, where she had worked for 42 years in a variety of capacities, she continued to develop those interests and became involved in new ones. In her younger years, she was an avid synchronized swimmer, bowler and golfer. She was active in the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority and the North Toronto Lawn Bowling Club and for over 30 years she volunteered with the Sunshine Centres for Seniors in Toronto, helping take "older people" (as she described them) on day trips to the Toronto Islands. Some of those she helped were younger than she. As long as she was able, Margaret continued her education through courses in York University's Living and Learning in Retirement Program. For over a decade, she took a course in each of two semesters, keeping her mind sharp. Although Margaret was a descendant of Loyalists and a proud Canadian, she loved to travel, taking one global and one North American trip each year for over 20 years. Her love for cruising began with a two-month trip to Europe in 1957. She kept up her travels until 1998, when she took her final trip in her 81st year. Margaret had a great love for the arts. She regularly attended concerts of the Toronto Symphony and the National Ballet of Canada. A lifelong member of Eglinton St. George's United Church in North Toronto, she had a strong faith and served in a variety of ministries in the church. For 20 years she served as an administrator in the Sunday School program at the church. As she aged, she expressed an interest in being closer to her Chatham, ON, family. A hip injury in December 2009 led to the move to Chatham when a respite room became available at St. Andrews Residence. Margaret enjoyed making new friends there until declining health forced a move to Riverview Gardens. Margaret Beasley was predeceased by her father, Thomas Sylvester Beasley and mother, Jessie May Garrett Beasley, as well as her brother, Thomas Arthur Beasley. She leaves behind two nephews, Tom (Vicki) of Vancouver and Bob (Wendy) of Pain Court and their families. Family was important to Margaret and she never missed a holiday, or important family event, as long as she was able. She was deeply loved by all. She will be long remembered by her family and all who knew her as a sweet, caring, witty, bright, informed and well traveled woman, well ahead of her time in leadership and professional skills. She leaves behind a great legacy. Family and friends will be received at the McKinlay Funeral Home, 459 St. Clair Street, Chatham, ON, on Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 2-4 p.m., with the Funeral Service to follow at 4 p.m. with Rev. James Tiffin, officiating. A graveside interment of Margaret will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 11 a.m., at Park Lawn Cemetery, 2845 Bloor Street West, Toronto, ON. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer Society, Bible League Canada or the charity of your choice would be appreciated. Online condolences may be left at www.mckinlayfuneralhome.com McKinlay Funeral Home 459 St. Clair Street, Chatham, 519-351-2040 Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

