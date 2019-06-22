ROLLINGS, MARGARET JANE "JEAN" Mom Born on October 11, 1924, peacefully passed away at Kipling Acres on June 18, 2019 in her 95th year. Beloved wife of the late Edward N. Kennedy (1963) and Sidney Rollings (1976). Cherished mother of Donna McCarthy (Robert "Bob"), Richard Kennedy (Pamela "Pam"), Brian Kennedy (Susan "Sue"), David Kennedy (Joanne) and Denise Haunn (Tim). Predeceased by her loving parents the late John "Jack" and Margaret Percy, brother George "Spark" Percy (late Shirley) and her step son Bernard J. Rollings (the late Ruth). Treasured Nana of ten beautiful grandchildren. Dear Great Nana of six wonderful great grandchildren. She will be fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Her favourite times were family dinners and get-togethers at #16. She was a resident of Weston for over seven decades and enjoyed spending time at the lake. She also enjoyed all of her sports as well as the company of her furry family members. A special thank you to the nurses and PSWs of Weston Garden Retirement Centre and Kipling Acres Long Term Care Home. Friends will be received at the Ward Funeral Home, 2035 Weston Rd. (north of Lawrence Ave. W.), Weston, on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St John the Evangelist on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Toronto Humane Society would be appreciated. Please visit our Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on June 22, 2019