POTTER, MARGARET JANET (nee MacMILLAN) "Peggy" went to be with her Lord and Savior on September 10, 2019. Born in Owen Sound in 1928, she moved with her family to Evans Avenue, Toronto and attended Humberside Collegiate and later Ontario College of Art. Peggy had two main passions in life; Art and History. A longtime volunteer and life member of the ROM she spent many hours there giving tours. Survived by her two children Karen (Ted) and Grant (Nadine), grandchildren Christopher and Kimmy, great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Remembered by friends of Dyson Lake and Christie Gardens. A celebration of life will take place at Christie Gardens at a later date. As per her wishes, her remains were donated to the University of Toronto Medical Department.
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 19, 2019