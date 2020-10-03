1/
MARGARET JEAN "MI" BRICKLES
BRICKLES, MARGARET "MI" JEAN (nee OAKLEY) It is with deep sorrow we announce that our mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother left this world at the Norfinch Care Community in Toronto, on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at the age of 92. Mi passed peacefully. Her zest for life and love for people was felt by all. She is predeceased by her husband Harry of 57 years. Dear mother of Bonnie (Greg) and devoted son Robert (Bob) partner Janey. Loving grandmother of Lucas, Ashley, Kent, Kendal and Stephanie, great-grandchildren Owen, Theodore, Dexter and Forest. Dear sister of Raymond (Diane), predeceased by Gladys Wilkins, Wilfred, Robert (Bob) and Carol-Anne Bird. Private ceremony held. Cremation. The family would like to thank the staff at Norfinch for their kindness and dedication in this very difficult time. Arrangements entrusted to Marshall Funeral Home.

Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
