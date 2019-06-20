FAIRLIE, MARGARET JEAN (nee LAST) Passed away in her 86th year, after a long life filled with love for and by her family. Jean leaves behind 5 children (Deborah, Ryan, Janine, Robert and Scott), 7 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Jean was a caring mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who inspired 3 generations with a legacy of the importance and value of family. A good time was defined as a family affair of any kind, or time, at her beloved cottage at Cawaja Beach on Georgian Bay. Jean viewed her life as a glass most full and always had a smile for everyone she met. Never afraid to speak her mind, she strove to instill important core values to generations of family, all cloaked in a big blanket of her love. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to a local charity of your choice. Farewell gathering will be held at 10 - 11 a.m., on Friday, June 21, 2019, at Giffen-Mack "Danforth" Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, 2570 Danforth Ave., Toronto, ON, M4C 1L3, 416-698-3121. Farewell service to begin at 11a.m. in the chapel.
Published in the Toronto Star on June 20, 2019