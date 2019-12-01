GRASSIE, MARGARET JEAN Passed away peacefully on November 28, 2019, at Trillium Health Partners Mississauga. Loving daughter of the late William and Alicia Grassie. Loving sister of Lois (the late Robert). Beloved aunt to Susan, Ian and Keith. Predeceased by her niece Kathy. Dedicated teacher for 30 years. Loved to travel and enjoyed photography and music. A Funeral Service will be held at St. Giles Kingsway Presbyterian Church, 15 Lambeth Rd., Etobicoke, on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Interment Union Cemetery, Smithville. For those who wish, donations may be made to Trillium Health Partners. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 1, 2019