HOGG, Margaret Jean (nee MOORHOUSE) April 14, 1937 - December 25, 2019 Passed away peacefully, on December 25, 2019. She will be missed by her children Steven (Gayle), Linda, Penny (Barry), Harry (Donna) and Missy (Brad). Loving Grandma of many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held at the R.S. Kane Funeral Home, 6150 Yonge Street, North York, on Monday, December 30, 2019, from 5-8 p.m. Funeral service will be on held in the chapel on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 10 a.m., with cremation to follow. Condolences may be made at www.rskane.ca.
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 29, 2019