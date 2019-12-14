Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARGARET JEAN MacISAAC. View Sign Obituary

MacISAAC, MARGARET JEAN July 18, 1944 - December 6, 2019 A fiercely private and independent woman, Jean died peacefully in Ottawa on December 6th, following a long and difficult illness. Jean leaves her daughter Meiping, who was the light of her life and for whom she was a loving and devoted mother. Born in North Bay, Jean was educated at the University of Toronto and worked for many years at the Office of the Commissioner of Official Languages in Ottawa. She will be missed by fellow parishioners with whom she served in the Altar Guild and Parish Council of Saint Bartholomew's Church in Ottawa and by all those who respected her keen intelligence and caustic wit.



MacISAAC, MARGARET JEAN July 18, 1944 - December 6, 2019 A fiercely private and independent woman, Jean died peacefully in Ottawa on December 6th, following a long and difficult illness. Jean leaves her daughter Meiping, who was the light of her life and for whom she was a loving and devoted mother. Born in North Bay, Jean was educated at the University of Toronto and worked for many years at the Office of the Commissioner of Official Languages in Ottawa. She will be missed by fellow parishioners with whom she served in the Altar Guild and Parish Council of Saint Bartholomew's Church in Ottawa and by all those who respected her keen intelligence and caustic wit. Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 14, 2019

