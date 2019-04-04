Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARGARET JEAN PERFECT. View Sign

PERFECT, MARGARET JEAN Peacefully on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at the Southampton Care Centre, in her 88th year. Margaret, wife of the late Norman Perfect, survived by her children, Jan (Delynne) of North Bay and Richard (Janet) of Brampton and grandchildren Megan and Andrew. Family and friends will be received on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at the T.A. Brown Funeral Home, 510 Mill Street, Port Elgin, 519-832-2222, from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 2:00 p.m. The family would like to thank the staff and caregivers at the Southampton Care Centre for their professionalism and care while attending to Margaret's needs over the last two years. Memorial donations to the Saugeen Memorial Hospital Foundation or a charity of your choice would be appreciated. Memorial online at

PERFECT, MARGARET JEAN Peacefully on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at the Southampton Care Centre, in her 88th year. Margaret, wife of the late Norman Perfect, survived by her children, Jan (Delynne) of North Bay and Richard (Janet) of Brampton and grandchildren Megan and Andrew. Family and friends will be received on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at the T.A. Brown Funeral Home, 510 Mill Street, Port Elgin, 519-832-2222, from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 2:00 p.m. The family would like to thank the staff and caregivers at the Southampton Care Centre for their professionalism and care while attending to Margaret's needs over the last two years. Memorial donations to the Saugeen Memorial Hospital Foundation or a charity of your choice would be appreciated. Memorial online at tabrownfuneralhome.com Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close