PERFECT, MARGARET JEAN Peacefully on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at the Southampton Care Centre, in her 88th year. Margaret, wife of the late Norman Perfect, survived by her children, Jan (Delynne) of North Bay and Richard (Janet) of Brampton and grandchildren Megan and Andrew. Family and friends will be received on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at the T.A. Brown Funeral Home, 510 Mill Street, Port Elgin, 519-832-2222, from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 2:00 p.m. The family would like to thank the staff and caregivers at the Southampton Care Centre for their professionalism and care while attending to Margaret's needs over the last two years. Memorial donations to the Saugeen Memorial Hospital Foundation or a charity of your choice would be appreciated. Memorial online at tabrownfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 4, 2019