SHIKOLKA, Margaret Jean (nee SANKOWSKI) May 2, 1932 - August 28, 2020 With heavy and saddened hearts, we announce the peaceful passing of Margaret Jean Shikolka, aged 88 years, on August 28, 2020. Surrounded by her daughters, she made her delicate departure towards her final journey to meet all of her loved ones in the Kingdom of Heaven and Angels and Love and Light. Margaret will join her late and beloved husband, Walter Shikolka, her loving parents, Annie and Stefan Sankowski and sisters, Mary and Helen. She leaves behind (only to meet again at some time in the distant future) her beloved daughters, Janet and Carey Shikolka (Lucki), son-in-law, Janek Lucki, cherished grandchildren, Natasha (Tom), Jonathan and Katie, and dearest great-grandson, Liam. A loving aunt to Carolyne Wren (Glenny), and the late Tom. She will be dearly missed by all of her relatives, as well as her circle of close friends, including the card party ladies "The Finks". Margaret was a true inspiration to all who knew her. She could enlighten anyone with her beautiful smile and infectious laughter, always dancing and singing with a vibrant energy. She was a woman who cared for so many and selflessly gave to others. She will be forever in our hearts. We will never forget the loving care and kindness she received from special people in the last years of her life. A great big thank you to Wesburn Manor, especially to Mom's extraordinary personal support workers, Josephine, Beretta, Florence, Javed, Nora, Beverley and Donna – Mom loved you all. You made an incredible difference in our Mom's life and thank you, once again, for being such extraordinary essential and caring health care workers. We also want to thank Marsha for her invaluable support at the end of Margaret's journey. Margaret's wishes will be respected, with cremation, followed by a ceremony at the Old Mill in Toronto, Ontario, on Sunday, September 13, 2020. Please join us in the chapel at 3:00 p.m., to be immediately followed by a celebration of Margaret's life to share her beautiful and magic memories.



