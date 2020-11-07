1/1
MARGARET JEAN WHITNEY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARGARET's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WHITNEY, MARGARET JEAN (nee MacLEAN) Predeceased by her husband, Bill and firstborn, Barbie. On Monday, November 2, 2020, at the age of 90, we said goodbye to a loving mother, a devoted grandma and a wonderful friend to many. It was her greatest pride to be the matriarch of a rambunctious family, who miss her dearly and hold her love and laughter close to their hearts. Her children, Gord (Alan), Jim (Karen), Jean, and Nancy (Todd) have relished every moment they shared with their adoring mom. Her grandkids, Leah, Natalie, Kathleen, Adam, Erin, and Charles miss their beloved grandma, but feel immensely fortunate to have made so many memories with her. Her late siblings, Bob, Gertrude, John, and Elizabeth can now say the clan has been reunited. Please donate to the charity of your choice, in lieu of flowers. The family ask that you raise a glass of rye or red wine in her memory, reminisce about some wonderful memories of your mom, or give her a call if you can. A Memorial for Marg will be arranged when rules of gathering have changed.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved