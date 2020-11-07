WHITNEY, MARGARET JEAN (nee MacLEAN) Predeceased by her husband, Bill and firstborn, Barbie. On Monday, November 2, 2020, at the age of 90, we said goodbye to a loving mother, a devoted grandma and a wonderful friend to many. It was her greatest pride to be the matriarch of a rambunctious family, who miss her dearly and hold her love and laughter close to their hearts. Her children, Gord (Alan), Jim (Karen), Jean, and Nancy (Todd) have relished every moment they shared with their adoring mom. Her grandkids, Leah, Natalie, Kathleen, Adam, Erin, and Charles miss their beloved grandma, but feel immensely fortunate to have made so many memories with her. Her late siblings, Bob, Gertrude, John, and Elizabeth can now say the clan has been reunited. Please donate to the charity of your choice, in lieu of flowers. The family ask that you raise a glass of rye or red wine in her memory, reminisce about some wonderful memories of your mom, or give her a call if you can. A Memorial for Marg will be arranged when rules of gathering have changed.



