BAILEY, Margaret Joan Peacefully, at the Village of Humber Heights, on Sunday, March 3, 2019, in her 81st year. Loving daughter of the late Reginald and Florrie Bailey. Dear sister of the late Donald. Joan leaves behind her cousins Elizabeth and Don Norman. A special thank you to all the staff at the Village of Humber Heights for all their care and support over the last 5 years. Cremation arrangements entrusted to the Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel, 416-767-3153, with a private interment at Briar Hill Cemetery in Sutton, Ontario in the Spring of 2019. For those who wish, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society or to SickKids Hospital in Toronto.
|
Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Yorke Chapel
2357 Bloor Street West
Toronto, ON M6S 1P4
(416) 767-3153
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 5, 2019