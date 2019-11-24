JONES, MARGARET "JOANNE" Passed away peacefully with her family by her side on November 17, 2019 at Lakeridge Health Oshawa. Beloved wife and life partner of Doug for 34 years. Loving mother of Rick (Sharon), Jan (Dave), and the late Stewart Jones and step-mother of Leanne (Bryan) and the late Lori. Cherished Nana of Fawna, Ricky, Steve, Samantha, Mike, Ryan, Kailey, Jessica, Derek, Kyle and Allan and great-grandmother of 16. Joanne will be lovingly remembered by her nieces, nephews, family and friends. Visitation will be held at the DeStefano Funeral Home, 1289 Keith Ross Drive, Oshawa (south side of Taunton Road, east of Thornton Road, by the Oshawa Airport), 905- 440-3595, on Sunday, November 24th from 11:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. A Funeral Service will follow in the DeStefano Chapel at 12:30 p.m. A Private family interment will be held. In memory of Joanne, donations may be made to the Humane Society of Durham Region. Memories may be shared at destefanofuneralhomes.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 24, 2019