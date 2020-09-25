BURNIE, Margaret Julia April 5, 1964 - September 24, 2020 It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Margaret Julia Burnie. Margaret passed peacefully in the comfort of her home. Predeceased by her father John and brother Michael. She is survived by her mother Janet, her brother Stephen (Jackie), her sister Anne (Jim) and her nephew Graham. Margaret and her family are grateful for the unwavering support of her longtime best friend Mary (Hermann) who never left her side. The family would like to thank Dr. Helen MacKay, Dr. Christine Lau and the entire nursing team at the Odette Centre. Her personal nurse Moein, for which the family is forever grateful, and her forever dogs Mallesh and Poppy. A visitation will be held at the R.S. Kane Funeral Home, 6150 Yonge St., North York, on Sunday, September 27, 2020 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. A funeral service will held on Monday, September 28, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Thomas's Anglican Church, 383 Huron St., Toronto. In lieu of flowers, all donations may be made to Wellspring Westerkirk House.