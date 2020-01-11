|
|
DOWSLEY, MARGARET KATHERINE (nee LETT) May 16, 1928 – January 8, 2020 Margaret, formerly of Toronto and Peterborough, passed away peacefully in Ottawa on January 8, 2020. Predeceased by her loving husband of 50 years, John (2003), and mother, Nora and father, Cecil Lett. Dear mother of Michael (Sharon Crooke-Dowsley), Jane (John Somerville) and Barbara (Stephen Hohenadel) and loving grandmother of Cara, Anthony, Allyson, Tessa and Michael. Margaret will be greatly missed by her brothers, Frederick and Daniel Lett, her cousin Noreen Gartland, and their families. Margaret was also predeceased by her brother and sister-in-law, Brian and Jeanette Dowsley and will be missed by her Dowsley nieces and nephews. Mom thoroughly enjoyed her work at Volunteer Centres in Toronto and Peterborough, and was a passionate volunteer for the for many years. Mom had many wonderful lifelong friends whom she cherished. Her family is grateful for the care and friendship she experienced at Amica Westboro over the last 4 years. We express our sincere gratitude to the doctors and staff of the Palliative Care Team at Èlisabeth Bruy?re for their wonderful and compassionate care. Donations in Mom's memory to the Èlisabeth Bruy?re organization, the , or the charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family. Condolences, tributes and donations may be made at www.tubmanfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 11, 2020