Nisbett Funeral Home - Peterborough
600 MONAGHAN ROAD South
PETERBOROUGH, ON K9J 5H9
(705) 745-3211
MARGARET KATHLEEN (PEGGY) BOYER

BOYER, MARGARET (PEGGY) KATHLEEN (nee HEDGE) Died on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, just a few short hours before her 98th birthday. Peggy was predeceased by her husband, Edgar (married 68 years), her parents, Sydney and Daisy, and her younger siblings, Eileen and Lawrence. Peggy was a very proud Canadian and a World War II veteran having served in the RCAF. Peggy's mind was sharp right to the end; she never missed a birthday or anniversary of any of her five children or their spouses, her eleven grandchildren or her five great-grandchildren. The Boyer family would particularly like to thank the nursing staff and everyone who supported our mother in her final few months at the Winbourne Park Long Term Care Facility in Ajax, Ontario. Peggy will be missed by countless nieces, nephews and friends. Cremation entrusted to Nisbett Funeral Home in Peterborough, Ontario. A Celebration of Life will take place at a future date to be determined. As Vera Lynn sang, "We'll meet again."
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 31, 2020
