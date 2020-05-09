KNUDSEN, Margaret "June" Passed away peacefully, on Friday, May 1, 2020, at Sunnybrook Hospital. She will be missed by family, friends and neighbours alike. June was born in Toronto on November 17, 1923. She was predeceased by her parents, Harold and Hilda Knudsen and her siblings, Lenore Smith and Bill (Joan) Knudsen. June is survived by her nephew Paul (Deb) Knudsen and niece Tracey (Dave) Lear. She was a great-aunt to Lindsay (Dan) Poirier, Christine (Steve) Tustin, Deryk Knudsen and Kelly Knudsen. June also was a great-great-aunt to Everett, Henry and Ethan. June attended Runnymede P.S. where she was the kindergarten Drum Band Leader. She graduated from Humberside C.I. in 1939 at the age of 16! June attended Queen's University and graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts Degree. In 1956, she moved to France to take up a two-year contract for a teaching position on the RCAF base near Metz. June was a very special educator, making an impact on many young lives. She taught at Perth Avenue P.S. and Osler P.S. She kept in touch with many of her former students. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the charity of your choice would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made through www.dignitymemorial.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on May 9, 2020.