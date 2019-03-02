KRISTENSEN (formerly GALLAGHER), MARGARET July 23, 1946 - February 27, 2019 Margaret passed away peacefully surrounded by her family. She will be missed by her beloved husband Peter, her loving daughters Lesley (David) and Kirsti (Patrick), her grandchildren Liam, Evan, Ethan, Elliot and Quinn. Margaret will be lovingly remembered by her family in Scotland, England and New Zealand. Memorial visitation will be held at McDougall & Brown Funeral Home "Scarborough Chapel", 2900 Kingston Rd., 416-267-4656, on Wednesday, March 6th from 5-9 p.m. Memorial chapel service will be held on Thursday, March 7th at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARGARET (formerly GALLAGHER) KRISTENSEN.
MC DOUGALL & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - Scarborough
2900 KINGSTON RD
Scarborough, ON M1M 1N5
(416) 267-4656
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 2, 2019