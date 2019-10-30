Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARGARET L. HAMILTON McCABE. View Sign Service Information Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel Limited 1403 Bayview Avenue Toronto , ON M4G 3A8 (416)-487-4523 Obituary

HAMILTON McCABE, MARGARET L. "A life well lived is a lasting inspiration" In her 101st year, our beloved matriarch, Missy, who embraced the role with delight, passed away peacefully at her home Sunday, October 20, 2019 after a brief illness she fought with her signature strong will and tenacity. Her long, full life and her accomplishments leave a proud legacy. She remained the greatly admired matriarch of our family, was deeply loved and will be sorely missed. Her wise guidance and thoughtful counsel will always be remembered. She left her mark and our memories remain. Margaret L. Hamilton McCabe was a brilliant, highly responsible, independent woman with an acute sense of managing people and process. She was an astute and respected businesswoman who enjoyed a long and distinguished career with Thomson Newspapers, retiring as President and Chief Operating Officer of Thomson Newspapers Ltd. Born in Galt, Ontario to her loved parents the late Norman and Venetia Hamilton. Predeceased by her adored brothers Frank (Celia) and Don (Marg) and by the love of her life, her cherished husband St. Clair (Mac) McCabe to whom she was completely devoted. She is survived by her nieces and nephews; Jane and Christopher Smith, Lynn and Gerry Johnstone, Peter and Pat Hamilton, Robbie and Ron Horton and John Hamilton; her great-nieces and nephews; Christy (Mark) Ardern, Mike Johnstone, Robert (Catherine Varner) Hamilton, Richard (Wendi) Hamilton, Peter Horton, Lynda (Doug) Fawcett and Jason, Dillon and Roxy Hamilton; her twelve great-great-nieces and nephews, and one great-great-great-nephew; and fondly remembered by Nancy Hamilton and Jill McAlpine. She will be remembered with affection by her dear friend and sister-in-law Lorna (late Bill) McCabe, Tim and Barbara McCabe and the entire McCabe clan. A special thanks to Jane Somos who, for more than 35 years, has been a valued loyal friend and housekeeper and to her fond and devoted caregivers, Tenzin, Tess, Vangie, Melizza, Melody, Imelda and others who with their kind assistance allowed Mrs. M to be comfortable and maintain her independence living in her own home. We would also like to acknowledge and thank Dr. Eugenie Phan and her team for the special care and steadfast support she has provided over the past three years. Our family is so grateful to all of you. The family will receive friends at the Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles-Newbigging Chapel, 1403 Bayview Avenue (south of Davisville) from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, November 1st. Funeral service will be held at Calvin Presbyterian Church, 26 Delisle Avenue (one block northwest of Yonge and St. Clair) at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 2nd. Interment at Mount View Cemetery, 80 Blenheim Road, Cambridge (Galt) Ontario, Monday, November 4th at 12:00 p.m. Condolences may be forwarded through



