|
|
MacKINLAY, MARGARET LEONORA DOROTHY (nee HUTCHENS) July 19, 1930 – March 15, 2020 It is with loving memories that our family announces the gentle passing of our dear, sweet Maggie at the age of 89. She will be missed immensely by her family and friends. Margaret is survived by daughters Julie (Albert), Jayne (Gerry) and Joanne (Dave) and grandchildren Rachael and Ryan. She was predeceased by her husband Hugh Cameron (1930-2019) of 66 years, and her loving sisters Joan and Hazel. She was the eldest daughter to William Robert (1900-1967) and Margaret Evelyn (née Earnshaw) (1902- 1998). Born and raised in Toronto, Maggie was a soft-spoken, kind, wise and intelligent woman. She had an artistic soul and eye. She played Hawaiian guitar as a young woman, had a natural talent to draw and started her career as a creative floral designer. Maggie was also a gifted writer – she always had something thoughtful, positive and loving to say in the cards and notes she was famous for sending. She was enthralled by nature and a simple stroll in the park, drive in the back roads, cross-country ski or, simply, looking into her backyard to watch the birds and rabbits recharged her spirit with joy and awe. Above all, Margaret treasured her family, children and grandchildren. Nothing made her happier than having her girls and grandkids all together and hearing them laugh and share stories. She will always be remembered for running to the front window to continue her goodbye waves and blown kisses when any of her girls were leaving the house. She created fond memories for whom all she touched. Both newer and lifelong friends cherished this thoughtful and compassionate woman. She spent many years volunteering her services at Parkwoods United Church, and various social committees at Swan Lake Village. Our kind, compassionate, ever-giving Earth Angel now has her wings and will be forever in our hearts. She made the world a better place. The MacKinlay daughters would like to thank the wonderful staff of Amica, Swan Lake who made such a caring and loving home for our Mom's last year of life. A Celebration of Life will take place at a date/location TBD.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 11, 2020