FADER, MARGARET LILLIAN (nee HANSEN) Peacefully, at Peel Manor, Brampton, on November 23, 2020, in her 94th year. Predeceased by her parents Victor and Olga Hansen of Copenhagen, Denmark, her much-loved husband Dr. Henry (Hank) Fader (2007) and her brother Robert (Bob). Survived by her brother Eric (Marie), sister-in-law Helen, stepsons Bill Fader (Jane) and John Fader (Mary Ann), nieces Debbie (Peder), Anne (Paul), and Jill (Dave), nephew John (late Bev), step-grandchildren Gillian (Mike), Kelly, Adrienne, Andrew, Sarah, Michael, and extended family in Denmark. Margaret (Peggy) was a longtime employee of Toronto Hydro and the first female in the payroll department. Margaret was a huge fan of the Blue Jays, loved travel, fine dining, preparing beautiful family dinners, knitting and sewing for her young nieces and was Eaton's most loyal customer.



