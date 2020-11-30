1/
MARGARET LILLIAN FADER
FADER, MARGARET LILLIAN (nee HANSEN) Peacefully, at Peel Manor, Brampton, on November 23, 2020, in her 94th year. Predeceased by her parents Victor and Olga Hansen of Copenhagen, Denmark, her much-loved husband Dr. Henry (Hank) Fader (2007) and her brother Robert (Bob). Survived by her brother Eric (Marie), sister-in-law Helen, stepsons Bill Fader (Jane) and John Fader (Mary Ann), nieces Debbie (Peder), Anne (Paul), and Jill (Dave), nephew John (late Bev), step-grandchildren Gillian (Mike), Kelly, Adrienne, Andrew, Sarah, Michael, and extended family in Denmark. Margaret (Peggy) was a longtime employee of Toronto Hydro and the first female in the payroll department. Margaret was a huge fan of the Blue Jays, loved travel, fine dining, preparing beautiful family dinners, knitting and sewing for her young nieces and was Eaton's most loyal customer.

Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 30, 2020.
