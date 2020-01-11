|
PARLIAMENT, MARGARET, LILLIAN, RACHEL (DEMPSEY) Passed away January 7, 2020, in Ajax, Ontario. She was in her 90th year. Margaret was predeceased by her husband Douglas Parliament and sisters Patricia Donnelly and Donna Bell. She will be greatly missed by her sisters Annalea, Glenda, Sandra and brother James Boyd Dempsey. We take solace in knowing that our loving sister is reunited with loved ones who have previously passed and is at peace in the presence of Heavenly Angels. Born in Midland, Ontario, Margaret resided in Ajax for the past 62 years. A "Celebration of Life" will take place in the Spring.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 11, 2020