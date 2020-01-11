Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for MARGARET PARLIAMENT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARGARET LILLIAN RACHEL (DEMPSEY) PARLIAMENT

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARGARET LILLIAN RACHEL (DEMPSEY) PARLIAMENT Obituary
PARLIAMENT, MARGARET, LILLIAN, RACHEL (DEMPSEY) Passed away January 7, 2020, in Ajax, Ontario. She was in her 90th year. Margaret was predeceased by her husband Douglas Parliament and sisters Patricia Donnelly and Donna Bell. She will be greatly missed by her sisters Annalea, Glenda, Sandra and brother James Boyd Dempsey. We take solace in knowing that our loving sister is reunited with loved ones who have previously passed and is at peace in the presence of Heavenly Angels. Born in Midland, Ontario, Margaret resided in Ajax for the past 62 years. A "Celebration of Life" will take place in the Spring.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARGARET's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -