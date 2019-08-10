SMITH, MARGARET LILLIAN (nee JEFFRIES) January 6, 1926 (London, England) – August 3, 2019 (Brampton, Ontario) With a sense of loss we announce the death of Margaret in her 94th year. Beloved wife of Don (predeceased), loving mother to Jane (late John Cameron) and Gwenda Wheeler (Glenn), dear Nana to Jeffrey (Patti) and Eric Wheeler, and Ian and Evan Cameron. Margaret was the proud great-grandmother to baby Jack Wheeler and special aunt to her Canadian nieces Cynthia and Angela Jefferies and nephew Andrew Woodcock. Margaret also leaves many relatives in England and Australia. Outings to the Scarborough Bluffs and shores of Lake Ontario made Margaret happy as did visits with friends and family. She loved to travel, dance and garden. A remembrance tea will be held on Sunday, August 11th from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Alderlea House, 40 Elizabeth Street South, Brampton. Shared memories at 2:30 p.m.

