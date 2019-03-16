SMYTH, Margaret Lois 1929 - 2019 Passed away on Saturday, March 9, 2019, with family by her side at her home in Toronto at the age of 89. Beloved wife of the late Clarence Richard Smyth. Loving mother of Elizabeth (Emilio Cavalcante) and Robert (Lorrie) Smyth. Cherished Grandma of Sarah and Michelle Cavalcante. Survived by her loving sister Edith Corbridge (Doug). Predeceased by her brothers Beverly (Mary) and Thomas (Mary) Carberry. Margaret was born in Brampton, Ontario and was the eldest daughter of the late Beverly and Emma Carberry (Archdekin). She was a registered dietician who held a lifelong passion for cooking. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, playing bridge and golf. As per Lois' wishes, a private family funeral will be held and a Celebration of her life will take place in the future. We wish to thank the team of lovely ladies who supported Mom these last few months. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation be made to the charity of your choice. Gone from our sight but never from our hearts. Online condolences and information at www.andrewscommunity funeralcentre.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 16, 2019