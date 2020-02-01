|
|
DEETH, MARGARET LOUISE Passed away peacefully, in her 96th year on January 30, 2020, in the very supportive and appreciated St. Michael's Hospital Palliative Care unit. Marg was born June 2, 1924, daughter of the late Frank and Martha Wilkinson. She was predeceased by her husband Norman Lloyd Death, grandson Thomas Edward Deeth, daughter-in-law Ruth Trimmer, and sister and brother-in-law Jean and John Harpham. Marg was wonderfully devoted to and deeply beloved by her children and their families: Tim and Lynda Deeth (Matthew and Sarah Deeth (Jackson and Charlie); Michael and Amber Deeth; and Corey Deeth and Nick Reis); Jean Deeth and June Starkey; and Carolyn Deeth and Philip Blackford (Christopher and Benjamin Blackford). Her close extended "cottage" family of nephews, Ted, David and Jim Harpham and their families will greatly miss Auntie Marg's presence in their lives. Marg's accomplishments were many, and were a testament to her resilience and enthusiasm for life. Her love for and commitment to children saw Marg's career evolve from kindergarten teacher to Director of Early Childhood Education for the Toronto Board of Education. Music was an integral part of Marg's life. A gifted pianist, for 20 years Marg was the accompanist for the Toronto Choristers, until well into her 90s. A celebration of Marg's life will be held on Tuesday, February 4th, at 2 p,m, at Fairlawn Avenue United Church. Visitation is on Monday, February 3rd, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., at the Humphrey Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Arthritis Society or charity of your choice would be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 1, 2020