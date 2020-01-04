|
|
Margaret Louise Hopper (nee HARRIS) August 11, 1922 - December 17, 2019 Passed away peacefully in her 98th year with family by her side. Marg was the daughter of the late Vivian and Ada Harris. Beloved wife, for over 66 years, of the late Albert. Loving mother to Carolyn Kanitz (Peter), Bert Hopper (Leticia), Sandra Tessier (Adrian) and Bonnie Brabender (Bill). Cherished grandmother of 14 and great grandmother of 23. Marg is survived by sister Doreen Fleming and brother Roger Harris. Siblings Walter, Audrey, Glanville and Everett are deceased. Thank you to Pat and Paulette for their loving care of Marg for the past four years. Marg was very active throughout her life in church – choir, secretary, UCW, explorers and community centered activities – Girl Guides, bowling. Her home was always a welcoming place for family and friends, old and new. Funeral service to be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at King City United Church, 50 Elizabeth Grove, King City, ON. Visitation 10 am with service to follow at 11 am. Spring interment. If desired, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 4, 2020