MILLER, Margaret Louise (nee MARTIN) Our beloved friend Margaret Louise Miller, passed away peacefully at Revera Bough Beeches Place in Mississauga, Ontario, on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at the age of 88. Beloved daughter of Beatrice May nee Gledhill (1988) and John William Martin (1972). Loving wife of George Vernon Miller (1982). Predeceased by her only elder sister, Dorothy May Jeffries (2005). Survived by her cousins in St. Thomas, Ontario and Yorkshire, England. Margaret was a former public school teacher and Ontario Government clerk and lifetime member of Hillcrest Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). Resting at NEWEDIUK FUNERAL HOME, A. ROY MILLER CHAPEL, 1695 St. Clair Avenue West (Between Keele Street and Lansdowne Avenue), on Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 10 a.m. until funeral service in the chapel at 2 p.m. Cremation to follow. Interment at York Cemetery at a later date. Online condolences at



1695 St. Clair Avenue West

Toronto , ON M6N 1J2

