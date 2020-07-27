1/
MARGARET LOUISE (PEG) SHEPHERD
SHEPHERD, MARGARET (PEG) LOUISE Margaret Louise Shepherd passed away at the Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Margaret, known to her family and friends as Peg or Ma, had a wonderful life with her husband Harry, who predeceased her in 2019. They spent many years travelling together and relaxing at the family cottage with their family and friends. Peg's stories, memory and love continues through her children, Mark (Kelly) and Peter (Trace), and her grandchildren, Samantha (Will) and Valerie (Francis). She will be missed by family and friends.

Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 27, 2020.
