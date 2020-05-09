MARGARET LOW
LOW, MARGARET On Thursday, May 7, 2020, at McNally House Hospice, Grimsby, Margaret was called home to her Lord and Saviour. Predeceased by her loving parents, Edward and Lillian Low of Toronto, sister, Elizabeth and special friend, Luc Lacourciere. Margaret is survived by her beloved, older brother, Ed Low and her devoted sister-in-law Heather, of Beamsville. Dearly loved aunt to Lisa (Harold), Trevor (Marjorie) and Craig (Jade). Special great-aunt to their children. Margaret will also be dearly missed by her cousins and their families, as they shared a special bond. She will be fondly remembered by all those who she touched with her kind words, generosity and friendship. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. If desired, donations to McNally House Hospice, in Margaret's name, would be appreciated. Online condolences at www.tallmanfuneralhomes.ca

Published in Toronto Star on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
