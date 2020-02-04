|
RYAN, MARGARET LUELLA Age 89, passed away peacefully on January 31, 2020, at the Palliative Care Unit (K Wing) Sunnybrook Hospital. Margaret was born Luella Marguerite Lingard, on August 11, 1930 in Tenecape, Hants County, Nova Scotia. Loving mother to daughter Deborah and sons Andrew (Catherine Runions) and Timothy (Cinda Serianni) and devoted grandma to granddaughters Giulia and Gianna and grandson, Geordy. She was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, John Andrew Ryan, daughter Wendy (Julian Ward), parents Charles and Lottie (nee Neily) Lingard, sisters Audrey Lingard, Agnes Miller and Beulah Benoit and two brothers, Orvil and Guy Lingard. Margaret was born during the Great Depression and as a girl watched as friends and relatives from neighbouring homes went off to battle in the Second World War. Following the war, Margaret - in her own act of bravery - left her childhood home and boarded a train bound for Toronto (aka the "Big Smoke") to start a new life. These early experiences, along with so many others during her long life, led her to embrace the saying "Life is like a box of chocolates. You never know what you're gonna get" as her own. Following her cremation, there will be a private celebration of Margaret's life held on Sunday, February 9, 2020, with details to be provided (she was never comfortable with the idea of being the centre of attention). In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Sunnybrook Foundation.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 4, 2020