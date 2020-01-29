|
ROEBUCK, MARGARET LUETTA (PEGGY) (nee LAWRENCE) Margaret Luetta (Peggy) Roebuck (née Lawrence) was born March 24, 1923, on the family farm near Chinook, Alberta to Opal Ines (née Alger) and James Wright Lawrence. She died January 27, 2020 at Fairmount Home, Kingston, Ontario. Peg pursued her passions for nature and art, studying at the Banff School of Fine Arts on a scholarship and later at Mount Royal College. On Thanksgiving, in 1944, Peg met the love of her life, Timothy Roebuck, a wartime flight instructor who was recovering from a plane crash in Calgary. They began their 73-year marriage in 1945 and eventually settled in Ontario. Peg was an avid photographer and a longtime environmentalist. A woman of strong will in the face of adversity, she continued her photography after becoming visually impaired, even learning to use the computer for her pictures. She loved her family, her many animals, and summers in Georgian Bay. She will be sadly missed by her beloved sons Kit and Jim, daughter Pat; son and daughters-in-law Steve Lawless, Heather Roebuck, Kathy Fraser, and Trish Roebuck; Cecilia Roebuck; grandchildren, Lief, Elena, Roy, Lily, Ali and Luis; and great-grandchildren, Aidan, Kiara, Reigna, and Violet. She was predeceased by her husband Tim, son Phil, and grandson Juan. Celebration of life will be held on Monday, February 3rd, at the Gordon F. Tompkins Funeral Home in Kingston, at 11:00 a.m., 49 Colborne St., Kingston, ON K7L 4Y8, (613) 546-5454. In lieu of flowers, donations to the CNIB, the David Suzuki Foundation, or Fairmont Home would be kindly appreciated in Peggy's memory.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 29, 2020