MACHIDA, MARGARET It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Margaret Machida (nee Cameron), on March 29, 2020, with her devoted husband Gene, by her side. She was 75 years old. Marg bravely battled health problems for the last ten years but her body finally succumbed to the struggle. Besides her husband Gene, Marg leaves behind her children Christine (Doug), Matthew and Wesley. Much loved grandma to Emily. She will be dearly missed by her siblings Fran (Rick), Andy (Carol), Joan (Jack) and the late Mary (Al). Her second family, The Machidas, are also heartbroken by her loss - Sue (Ron), Elaine (Koji), Yumi, Ronald and Eiko (Chris). Aunty Marg will be missed by her many nieces and nephews, and their extended families. She will also be terribly missed by her closest friends. Marg enjoyed singing, music, working in her garden, reading and trivia games. But what really defined her was being a mother. Marg mastered the hardest and most underpaid job in the world - being a devoted stay at home mom. Her family was the most important thing in her life. She was the happiest when surrounded by her family. She defined herself by the accomplishments and successes of her children. Because of the physical distancing measures that have been implemented in recent weeks, a small private family service will be held in the coming days. When the coronavirus health crisis has passed and large gatherings are allowed, the family will be hosting a Celebration of Life to remember the wonderful woman Marg was. Date and location will be determined at later time. An online obituary and condolences can be found at https://www.arbormemorial.ca/en/obituaries If desired, Memorial Contributions to the would be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 2, 2020